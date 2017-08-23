ATV ride to support Bienville sheriff's deputy with cancer

An ATV ride aims to raise funds for a Bienville Parish sheriff's deputy that's fighting cancer.

The event will benefit Deputy Doug Worley and his family. Worley was diagnosed with colon cancer earlier this year, according to the event's Facebook page.

The ride will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will last until 6 p.m. at the Rails to Trails path in Castor. The cost to enter the ride is $10 and there will be no restrictions for tires on the trail.

Gates will be open for larger ATVs. The ride will go on rain or shine.

Chicken plates will be available for purchase for $10. A raffle will be held at the trail's pavilion with many items.

According to the event's Facebook page, Worley has gone through six weeks of treatment by wearing an infuser chemo pack and has traveled Monday through Friday to Shreveport for radiation.

Surgery was scheduled for late July or early August to remove a tumor. After the surgery, he be on a stronger dose of chemotherapy to ensure all the cancer is gone.

All proceeds will be donated to Worley and his family.

