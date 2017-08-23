Shreveport police release name of victim in Queensborough fatal shooting

Shreveport police have released the name of a man that was found shot in the head in the Queensborough neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police say the body of 30-year-old Samario Webb was found around 8:15 a.m. in the roadway near the intersection of Grove and Frederick streets.

Several shell casings were found on the street near where the body was found.

According to a news release, police believe they've found the vehicle used in the incident, a black Dodge Charger, abandoned in the 4200 block of Lakeshore Drive. The vehicle has been taken in as evidence.

Caddo Parish Commissioner Jerald Bowman says he was walking his dog near the area when he heard several shots being fired.

Police say there is a lot of foot traffic in the area and they ask that anyone with any information is asked to contact them or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

