Body found with gunshot wound to head in Queensborough

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot in the head in the city's Queensborough neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police say the man's body was found around 8:15 a.m. near the intersection of Grove and Frederick streets.

