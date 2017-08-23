Man wanted in DeSoto Parish accused of domestic abuse

Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.More >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.More >>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."More >>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."More >>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.More >>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.More >>
A conservative firebrand promoting President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud oversees a Kansas election system that threw out at least three times as many ballots as similarly sized...More >>
A conservative firebrand promoting President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud oversees a Kansas election system that threw out at least three times as many ballots as similarly sized states did.More >>
Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, both of North Carolina are considered armed and dangerous.More >>
Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, both of North Carolina are considered armed and dangerous.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.More >>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.More >>