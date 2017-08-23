Man wanted in DeSoto Parish accused of domestic abuse

DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help finding a man accused of domestic abuse battery.

Deputies say 54-year-old Tracy G. Clark of Pelican, LA is wanted for second-degree battery.

Clark is described as a being 6'1” tall and weighing 235 lbs.

DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000.00 for information that results in Clark's arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-505-(7867) or contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956. All calls are confidential.

