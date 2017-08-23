SPD seek woman accused of hiding liquor bottles in bra

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Police are looking for a woman caught on surveillance video accused of hiding liquor bottles in her bra. (Source: Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers)

The Shreveport Police Departments is asking for help finding a woman accused of stealing liquor bottles by hiding them in her bra.

Police believe on August 18 the woman stole multiple bottles of liquor from a store on Bert Kouns.

Crime Stoppers posted surveillance video to their Youtube page. The woman can be seen stuffing bottles of alcohol into her purse, pants and even her bra.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $300 for information and the identity of the woman in the video.

Several others may have been involved and are also wanted for questioning in connection with this event, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or www.lockemup.org.

