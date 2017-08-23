Wet Wednesday: Parts of the ArkLaTex under flood warning

Harvey is expected to turn back into a tropical system by THU! Find out if Harvey will impact the ArkLaTex on KSLA News 12 This Morning. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Wednesday holds increasing chances of rain and storms for the northern part of the ArkLaTex.

Storm Tracker 12 Meteorologist Ron Young has a look at the full forecast on KSLA News 12 This Morning. Watch it streaming live here.

Hempstead, AR Howard, AR Sevier, AR were all placed under a flash flood warning Wednesday morning.

Flash Flood Warning for Hempstead, Howard, and Sevier County in AR until 8:00am Wednesday. https://t.co/I8u2kJfmCn #ARWX — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 23, 2017

Remnants of what was Tropical Storm Harvey are now located back over water, which could cause it to strengthen over the next day or two. The storm could even turn into a hurricane, according to Storm Tracker 12 Meteorologist Ron Young.

If it does turn into a hurricane, that could mean a lot of rain for the ArkLaTex. Storm Tracker 12 Meteorologist is tracking those chances.

I'll be tracking Harvey who may become Tropical Storm Harvey later today. I'll see you on KSLA News 12 This Morning.https://t.co/54ypKUPNeM pic.twitter.com/Unwj8Me5bt — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 23, 2017

