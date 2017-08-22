DirecTV not the only way to get KSLA news, weather, shows

"We’re proud to be your neighbor and serve the ArkLaTex. Unfortunately, that may not continue." (Source: KSLA News 12)

Did you know more people get their news from local broadcasters … even more than those big national cable outlets?

In fact, the average newscast at a Raycom Media station delivers nearly eight times the audience of a national cable newscast.

At KSLA, that’s what our LOCAL commitment is all about.

Severe weather warnings, important news and information where you live, your favorite CBS shows and sports.

We’re proud to be your neighbor and serve the ArkLaTex.

Unfortunately, that may not continue.

DirecTV is about to drop us – and break that critical link to our viewers.

We are currently working hard to ensure DirecTV customers continue to have access to KSLA without interruption.

But there is a chance that DirecTV will not agree to a fair deal and, instead, will decide to drop this station from their system.

We’re committed to keeping you informed every step of the way.

And, remember, you always have choices.

We are free over the air, at KSLA.com and on our free news and weather apps and on Roku.

We also are available through other local providers.

To find out more information and how you may be able to help, please click here.

Haga clic aquí para el español (Click here for Spanish).

