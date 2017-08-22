DirecTV not the only way to get KSLA news, weather, shows

We’re proud to be your neighbor and serve the ArkLaTex. Unfortunately, that may not continue. DirecTV is about to drop us – and break that critical link to our viewers.More >>
We’re proud to be your neighbor and serve the ArkLaTex. Unfortunately, that may not continue. DirecTV is about to drop us – and break that critical link to our viewers.More >>
It is hard to find anyone who has not been affected by cancer – whether it be a family member or friend. The mission of the American Cancer Society is to free the world from the pain and suffering of cancer.More >>
It is hard to find anyone who has not been affected by cancer – whether it be a family member or friend. The mission of the American Cancer Society is to free the world from the pain and suffering of cancer.More >>
The MLK Health Center & Pharmacy is a nonprofit clinic that truly is a great service to our community.More >>
The MLK Health Center & Pharmacy is a nonprofit clinic that truly is a great service to our community.More >>
I asked for your thoughts on providing an extra $150,000 for overtime for Shreveport patrol officers. Most of you are in support of the increased patrols but question if it will be enough. Here are some of your responses.More >>
I asked for your thoughts on providing an extra $150,000 for overtime for Shreveport patrol officers. Most of you are in support of the increased patrols but question if it will be enough. Here are some of your responses.More >>
Waiting until July 11 to approve measures that may save lives is not fast enough for me. Should the Shreveport City Council be able to move faster when the stakes are so high?More >>
Waiting until July 11 to approve measures that may save lives is not fast enough for me. Should the Shreveport City Council be able to move faster when the stakes are so high?More >>
Many adults and children do not know how to swim. And this can be a danger.More >>
Many adults and children do not know how to swim. And this can be a danger.More >>
Hello, I am Joe Sciortino, Vice President and General Manager here at KSLA.More >>
Hello, I am Joe Sciortino, Vice President and General Manager here at KSLA.More >>