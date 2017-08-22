Mystikal, accused of rape, asks to have his $2M bond reduced

Averweone Holman, 26, of Harker Heights, Texas, faces a charge of first-degree rape. He is being held in the Bell County jail in Belton, Texas. (Source: Bell County, Texas, jail)

Tenichia Monieck Wafford, 42, of Harker Heights, Texas, 1 count of accessory after the fact to first-degree rape (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

BOOKED: Michael Lawrence Tyler, 46, of Prairieville, La., one count of first-degree rape. The rapper goes by the name Mystikal. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)

Rapper Mystikal, accused of rape, has asked that the court reduce his $2 million bond.

The motion that Gretna lawyer Kenneth Beck filed on behalf of 46-year-old Michael Lawrence Tyler says he is willing to wear an electronic monitor and undergo drug treatment as conditions of being released on bond.

KSLA News 12 was at Caddo Correctional Center when Tyler turned himself in Monday afternoon and was booked on a charge of first-degree rape.

The Prairieville resident is one of three people charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault Oct. 22 at a casino in downtown Shreveport.

Online records show 42-year-old Tenichia Monieck Wafford, of Harker Heights, Texas, was booked into Caddo Correctional at 4:24 p.m. Monday on a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree rape.

She is suspected of trying to convince the assault victim to drop the charges against Mystikal and 26-year-old Averweone Holman.

Holman, also of Harker Heights, was arrested Friday by U.S. marshals in Killeen, Texas. He also is charged with one count of first-degree rape.

Holman remains in the Bell County jail in Belton, Texas.

Mystikal is known for his work with rapper Master P (Percy Miller) and his Top 20 hits "Shake Ya Ass/Shake It Fast" and "Danger (Been So Long)," both of which were released in 2000.

In 2003, he pleaded guilty to sexual battery and extortion charges. Upon his release in January 2010, he faced five years on probation and was required to register as a sex offender in Louisiana.

