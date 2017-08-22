Council backs plans for sports complex, related development

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler is expected to release details Aug. 22 about a mixed-use development along the Cross Bayou corridor that will be anchored by a sports complex. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Artist's renditions of the proposed Shreveport Sports Complex were unveiled during the City Council meeting Aug. 22. (Source: Melissa Kakareka/KSLA News 12)

The Shreveport City Council backs a proposal to build a sports arena and mixed-use development.

Council members voted 5-2 Tuesday in favor of proposing legislation for the facilities.

The project aims to bolster the city's bid to lure the New Orleans Pelicans' g-league team.

Shreveport City Council votes 5-2 in favor of introducing legislation to build a multi-use facility for @PelicansNBA @nbagleague team. @KSLA — Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) August 22, 2017

City administrators unveiled plans Tuesday for the proposed Shreveport Sports Complex.

Artist's concepts of the arena and mixed-use development were shown during the City Council meeting.

Mayor Ollie Tyler released details of a more than $100 million mixed-use development along the Cross Bayou corridor that will be anchored by the sports complex.

The two-level arena would have a team store, offices, locker rooms and more on one floor.

The other floor of the 68,000-square-foot venue would include public seating for 3,200 and concessions.

A Birmingham, Ala., company would be behind the accompanying mixed-use development that would include a hotel site, retail food and beverage outlets and parking. The theme would be Live, Work, Play, Stay.

City administrators also have tossed about the idea of the New Orleans Saints possibly using the venue as a practice facility

Presentation on Pelicans d-league arena proposal starting at #citycouncil. pic.twitter.com/BY5Ks8YXZh — Melissa Kakareka (@MelissaKSLA) August 22, 2017

First images of proposed Pelicans arena/mixed use development https://t.co/Sb4ULEGG1t pic.twitter.com/toTVPwS8Nt — Melissa Kakareka (@MelissaKSLA) August 22, 2017

