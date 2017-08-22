City unveils plans for sports complex, related development

Shreveport's city engineer will give a presentation Aug. 22 about the city's drainage system in light of the accident that killed 7-year-old Daysean Combest. (Source: KSLA News 12)

City administrators unveiled plans Tuesday for the proposed Shreveport Sports Complex.

Artist's concepts of the arena and mixed-use development were shown during the City Council meeting that started at 3 p.m.

Mayor Ollie Tyler released details of a more than $100 million mixed-use development along the Cross Bayou corridor that will be anchored by the sports complex.

The two-level arena would have a team store, offices, locker rooms and more on one floor.

The other floor of the 68,000-square-foot venue would include public seating for 3,200 and concessions.

A Birmingham, Ala., company would be behind the accompanying mixed-use development that would include a hotel site, retail food and beverage outlets and parking. The theme would be Live, Work, Play, Stay.

The project aims to help solidify the city's bid to bring the New Orleans Pelicans’ g-league team to Shreveport.

City administrators also have tossed out the idea of the New Orleans Saints possibly using the venue as a practice facility

Also during today's City Council meeting, the city engineer will give a presentation about the city's drainage system in light of the accident last month that killed 7-year-old Daysean Combest.

