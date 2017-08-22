City to unveil plans for sports complex, related development

A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
What would you do with a few hundred million?More >>
What would you do with a few hundred million?More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...More >>
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.More >>
A third person is now behind bars, reportedly in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving Louisiana native and rapper Mystikal.More >>
A third person is now behind bars, reportedly in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving Louisiana native and rapper Mystikal.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
The woman says the coyote attacked her 10 or 15 times, leaving her with many deep injuries.More >>
The woman says the coyote attacked her 10 or 15 times, leaving her with many deep injuries.More >>
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.More >>
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.More >>
Since you've already shared your eclipse photos here, you're probably asking yourself this, "What do I do with my eclipse glasses?"More >>
Since you've already shared your eclipse photos here, you're probably asking yourself this, "What do I do with my eclipse glasses?"More >>