City to unveil plans for sports complex, related development

Shreveport's city engineer will give a presentation Aug. 22 about the city's drainage system in light of the accident that killed 7-year-old Daysean Combest. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler is expected to release details Aug. 22 about a mixed-use development along the Cross Bayou corridor that will be anchored by a sports complex. (Source: KSLA News 12)

City administrators say they will unveil plans for the proposed Shreveport Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Mayor Ollie Tyler is expected to make the announcement during the City Council meeting that starts at 3 p.m.

Tyler will release details of a more than $100 million mixed-use development along the Cross Bayou corridor that will be anchored by the sports complex.

The effort aims to help solidify the city's bid to bring the New Orleans Pelicans’ g-league team to Shreveport.

Also during today's City Council meeting, the city engineer will give a presentation about the city's drainage system in light of the accident last month that killed 7-year-old Daysean Combest.

