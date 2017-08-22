1 dead, 1 in custody after dispute between ETX animal rescue owners

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating after a woman is dead following a dispute with a neighbor over animals.

Deputies say they got a call Monday around 8 a.m. that dogs were coming over to the caller's property attacking their animals.

When deputies arrived, they discovered 2 women in the front yard of a home on Storie Road off U.S. Highway 59 North.

One of the woman, identified as 54-year-old Amy Allen was dead. The other, 35-year-old Amber Long was arrested as a suspect charged with murder and booked into the Marion County Jail.

Deputies say it was apparent that a physical fight had occurred between the pair.

Neither the cause of death or weapon type, if any, have been determined, according to deputies.

Judge Lena Pope pronounced the Allen dead and ordered her body to be sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

Long was arraigned on Tuesday and bond was set at $1 million.

“Both of these subjects had animal rescue operations," said Marion County Sheriff Dave McKnight. "It is my understanding that they were once in business together, operating at Ms. Allen’s residence. At some point within the last year, Ms. Long acquired the nearby property and started her own operation.”

Since then the sheriff's office has responded to several calls at each property mostly involving trespassing issues, according to Sheriff McKnight.

