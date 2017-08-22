Firefighter compares eclipse to looking to heaven in viral post

Brad Smith talks about his post about the eclipse that is now going viral. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

A Texarkana, TX firefighter spread a message of togetherness in a Facebook post that is now going viral. (Source: Facebook)

A Facebook post about the world coming together during the eclipse from a Texarkana, TX firefighter is going viral.

The post by Brad Smith says it's ironic that we all put on blinders to see the same vision not seeing color and he compares the eclipse to looking up to heaven.

The post has already gotten 76,000 shares and 31,000 likes on Facebook.

