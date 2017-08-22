Shreveport police searching for man connected to shooting, 2 arrested

Police are searching for one man after his involvement in a shooting that landed two others in jail.

Laderrick Samuels, 21, has been charged with principal to illegal use of a weapon in two shootings on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13. His bond has been set at $1 million. Tyvon Taylor, 22, has been charged with illegal use of a weapon, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and attempted second-degree murder.

On Aug. 12, Shreveport police officers responded to a shooting where two men were injured. Samuels and Christopher Taylor, 40 were both wounded in the 2300 block of Marion Street. The shooters fled the scene and both men survived their wounds.

SPD Detectives were able to link him Samuels the Aug. 12 shooting where he was injured by gunfire. He was also linked to a second shooting on the corner of Portland Avenue and Stonewall Street on Aug. 13, one day after he was released from the hospital. He later surrendered himself to police.

His bond has been set at $500,000.

Tyvon Taylor is believed to have fired the gun that struck Christopher Taylor and accidentally struck Samuels. He was taken into custody on Aug. 15 by agents with the United States Marshal's Fugitive Task Force during a traffic stop. Agents found multiple weapons in the vehicle.

Police are also searching for Noel Garner, 22. Garner is connected to the Aug. 13 shooting and has an outstanding warrant for illegal use of a weapon from a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Garner's bond has been set at $200,000.

Anyone with information on Garner's location is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

