Newborn Caroline Grace steals spotlight during solar eclipse

For at least one Lowcountry family, something other than the total solar eclipse stole the show Monday morning.

An eclipse day baby was the perfect opportunity for an eclipse day photo. (Source: Trident Medical Center)

Caroline Grace Rome weighed 8 lbs., 11 ozs. when she was born at 4:16 p.m. Aug. 21. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Lindsay Rome welcomed daughter Caroline Grace into the world the same day as the solar eclipse. (Source: KSLA News 12)

About the time people were looking skyward to witness one of the universe's natural wonders, several mothers in the Shreveport-Bossier City area welcomed their own natural wonders into the world.

One couple, in particular, says they have been trying for nearly a half decade to have their daughter Caroline.

"We worked on it for about six years. She was an IVF baby. ... We tried a bunch of procedures, and all of them failed," Jordan Rome said.

Born at 4:16 p.m. Aug. 21, Caroline Grace Rome was introduced to her parents the same day the moon moved past the sun.

Caroline Grace weighed 8 lbs. 11 ozs.

"Whenever we finally scheduled the induction for the 21st, everyone was like 'You're going to miss the eclipse'," said Lindsay Rome, Caroline Grace's mother.

"I was like 'Yeah, the eclipse was great, it was very interesting and all that.'

"... But I've waited to see this face for six-plus years, so she kind of trumps what was going on outside."

Caroline Grace's parents say conception was not easy, leading them to try out other options, including in vitro fertilization.

IVF, as it is more commonly known, is described as "a fertility treatment in which sperm and eggs are combined in a laboratory."

Caroline Grace's mother says it was by the grace of God that Caroline is here and in her arms.

"We're excited to see what's next because it's not over yet. ... I hope that she gets tired of hearing this story about how she came about. She was wanted, she was prayed for, … she was loved and she'll always know that."

Officials say several babies were born during the solar eclipse in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.

MORE ABOUT THE ECLIPSE

In Shreveport, people witnessed only a partial solar eclipse. The moon covered 78 percent of the sun.

The partial eclipse lasted from 11:46 a.m. to 2:46 p.m.

It peaked at 1:17 p.m.

