Theme announced for 2017 State Fair of Louisiana

The 111th State Fair of Louisiana is still a couple months away, but organizers have announced this year's theme.

According to a news release, the phrase "Memories on the Midway" will serve as this year's theme. The fair will open its gates on Oct. 26 and will run through Nov. 12.

The fair will be closed on Mondays & Tuesdays.

Since 1906, the State Fair of Louisiana has been a tradition with many families in our area. Many wonderful memories were made throughout generations, right here on the midway. For our market size, the State Fair of Louisiana is one of the top Fairs in the United States attracting some of the best Food Vendors in the country as featured on the Cooking Channel. With state of the art carnival rides combined with a long list of great attractions and concerts, The State Fair of Louisiana creates a fun and festive atmosphere for all who attend. This is indeed a place for friends and families to create those fun memories that will be cherished for a lifetime.

Each year, State Fair of Louisiana draws about 425,000 people and a total of $24 million for the local economy.

Over 300 temporary jobs are created during the event.

For more information on the State Fair of Louisiana, visit www.statefairoflouisiana.com.

