BPSO, LSP donates to deputies battling cancer - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BPSO, LSP donates to deputies battling cancer

Capt. Steve Robinson, Commander, Louisiana State Police, Troop G; Sgt. Hack Willis, LSP Troop G; Deputy Robert Parker, Bossier Sheriff's Office; and Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office) Capt. Steve Robinson, Commander, Louisiana State Police, Troop G; Sgt. Hack Willis, LSP Troop G; Deputy Robert Parker, Bossier Sheriff's Office; and Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana State Police gave donations to help deputies families battling cancer.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington presented a check of more than $23,000 to Deputy Shawn Grooms, his wife Angela, and deputy Robert Parker and his wife Denice.

The Louisiana State Police also donated $1,000, $500 check to Dep. Robert Parker and another $500 check to Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington to give to Dep. Shawn Grooms, whose wife, Angela has cancer.

The donated money came from proceeds of LSP’s annual “Shoot for the Blue” fundraiser, which will be held on Oct. 7 this year.

Deputy Parker is currently undergoing chemotherapy and radiation for cancer and Angela is battling cancer for the third time.

Deputies raised money from a fish fry and it was split between the two families.

The turnout for the fish fry was phenomenal with more than 1600 fish plates sold and people donated more than $7,000 extra in cash.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly