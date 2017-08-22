BPSO, LSP donates to deputies battling cancer

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a fundraiser Friday to help two of its deputies battling cancer.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana State Police gave donations to help deputies families battling cancer.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington presented a check of more than $23,000 to Deputy Shawn Grooms, his wife Angela, and deputy Robert Parker and his wife Denice.

The Louisiana State Police also donated $1,000, $500 check to Dep. Robert Parker and another $500 check to Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington to give to Dep. Shawn Grooms, whose wife, Angela has cancer.

The donated money came from proceeds of LSP’s annual “Shoot for the Blue” fundraiser, which will be held on Oct. 7 this year.

Deputy Parker is currently undergoing chemotherapy and radiation for cancer and Angela is battling cancer for the third time.

Deputies raised money from a fish fry and it was split between the two families.

The turnout for the fish fry was phenomenal with more than 1600 fish plates sold and people donated more than $7,000 extra in cash.

