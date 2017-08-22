BPSO, LSP donate to deputies battling cancer

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a fundraiser Friday to help two of its deputies battling cancer.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a fundraiser Friday to help two of its deputies battling cancer.

Links In The News

Capt. Steve Robinson, commander of Louisiana State Police Troop G; Sgt. Hack Willis, of LSP Troop G; Bossier sheriff's Deputy Robert Parker; and Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police gave donations to help deputies' families battling cancer.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington presented a check for more than $23,000 to Deputy Shawn Grooms, his wife, Angela, and Deputy Robert Parker and his wife, Denice.

Deputies raised the money from a fish fry and split it between the two families.

More than 1,600 fish plates were sold. And people donated more than $7,000 extra in cash.

State police donated $1,000, a $500 check to Deputy Parker and a $500 check to Whittington to give to Deputy Grooms, whose wife has cancer.

That money came from LSP’s annual “Shoot for the Blue” fundraiser, the next of which will be held Oct. 7.

Deputy Parker is undergoing chemotherapy and radiation for cancer.

Angela Grooms is battling cancer for the third time.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.