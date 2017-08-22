Bossier Parish breaks ground for new Benton High School

The new Benton High School began construction on Tuesday as part of a $212 million bond program to help alleviate overcrowding throughout Bossier Parish. (Source: Josh Roberson/KSLA News 12)

According to the school board website, the contract for the school was bid out to Don Barron Contractors well under the $58 million budget, at just over $45 million.

The site will be located behind Kingston Elementary School between Benton Road and Airline Drive. A new road will be constructed named Fairburn Avenue, which will lead to the school.

The new Benton High will be the school board's biggest project to date at 70 acres with facilities that will hold 1,500 students.

The project is expected to be finished and ready for the 2019-2020 school year.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday, August 22, at 4:30 p.m.

The reception was also held in the gym at Kingston Elementary. All are welcome to attend.

