Bossier Parish breaks ground for new Benton High School

Construction of the new Benton High began Aug. 22. It is part of a $212 million bond program to help alleviate overcrowding throughout Bossier School District. (Source: Josh Roberson/KSLA News 12)

Work on the new Benton High School began with a groundbreaking Tuesday afternoon.

The construction is part of a $212 million bond program to help alleviate crowding in Bossier Parish schools, according to the School District's website.

The contract to build Benton High went to Don Barron Contractors for just more than $45 million, well under the $58 million budgeted for the project.

The school is being built behind Kingston Elementary School between Benton Road and Airline Drive.

The project calls for construction of Fairburn Avenue, a new road leading to the new Benton High.

At 70 acres and with facilities to handle 1,500 students, the Benton High is the School District's largest project to date.

The project is expected to be finished in time for the 2019-20 school year.

After Tuesday's groundbreaking, a reception was held in the Kingston Elementary gymnasium.

