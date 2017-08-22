Fire damages woman's house

The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.More >>
The woman says the coyote attacked her 10 or 15 times, leaving her with many deep injuries.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
Charges are pending against Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, in connection with a Sunday morning domestic violence incident on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus that resulted in the death of the boy.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
Nearly 9,000 people from around the United States and six different countries piled into Riverbanks Zoo and Garden on Monday to see more than the solar eclipse.More >>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.More >>
“The woman told me it was reserved for mothers with strollers, and I asked her, since it wasn’t occupied and it does have a handicap sign, if I might use it, and she still told me no,” said Dani Darouse, who lost a leg after a motorcycle accident last year.More >>
