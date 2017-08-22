Fire damages woman's house

Shreveport firefighters are investigating a house fire in the 500 block of East 82nd Street. (Source: COdy Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport firefighters are investigating after a house caught fire Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4:48 a.m. in the 500 block of East 82nd Street.

Crews believe the fire started in a bedroom near where the power lines connect to the home. The fire then spread to the attic.

The house was not destroyed but did have heavy fire and smoke damage in the back bedroom.

Firefighters say the fire was under control in about 10 minutes.

The fire was contained to the one room which had heavy smoke damage.

The woman who lived at the house was reportedly at work at the time.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

