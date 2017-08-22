Man caught between Queensborough gunfire wounded

A man is recovering after he was caught in gunfire in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Shreveport police say just after midnight the victim was shot in the 2500 block of Devaughn Street off Mansfield road.

Officers say he was driving down Devaughn street when two groups started shooting at each other.

The man was reportedly caught in the middle of the gunfire and was shot on the tip of his finger.

He's expected to be okay.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.