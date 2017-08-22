Third person in custody in alleged rape involving rapper Mystikal

Shreveport Police are searching for New Orleans based rapper Mystikal and another woman after arresting one man after an alleged sexual assault.

SPD: Rapper "Mystikal" one of two sought in alleged sexual assault

He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."

Michael Lawrence Tyler, a 46-year-old New Orleans-based rapper who goes by the name Mystikal, was booked Aug. 21 into Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of first-degree rape. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

Averweone Holman, 26, of Harker Heights, Texas, faces a charge of first-degree rape. He is being held in the Bell County jail in Belton, Texas. (Source: Bell County, Texas, jail)

BOOKED: Michael Lawrence Tyler, 46, of Prairieville, La., one count of first-degree rape. The rapper goes by the name Mystikal. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)

A third person is now behind bars, reportedly in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving Louisiana native and rapper Mystikal.

According to Caddo Correctional Center booking records, 42-year-old Tenichia Wafford was booked Monday evening, facing a charge of accessory after the fact of first-degree rape.

Wafford, a Harker Heights resident, is suspected of trying to convince the assault victim to drop the charges against Mystikal and Averweone Holman.

KSLA News 12 was at CCC when Michael Tyler, also known as Mystikal, turned himself in Monday afternoon.

He's charged with first-degree rape following an alleged sexual assault at a casino in downtown Shreveport from October 2016.

Averweone Holman, also of Harker Heights, TX, was arrested by U.S. marshals in Killeen, Texas Friday, also charged with first-degree rape in connection with the case. He remains in the Bell County jail in Belton, Texas.

Mystikal is known for his work with rapper Master P (Percy Miller) and his Top 20 hits "Shake Ya Ass/Shake It Fast" and "Danger (Been So Long)," both of which were released in 2000.

In 2003, he pleaded guilty to sexual battery and extortion charges. Upon his release in January 2010, he faced five years on probation and was required to register as a sex offender in Louisiana.

