Third person in custody in alleged rape involving rapper Mystika

Third person in custody in alleged rape involving rapper Mystikal

Tenichia Wafford, 42 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office) Tenichia Wafford, 42 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
BOOKED: Michael Lawrence Tyler, 46, of Prairieville, La., one count of first-degree rape. The rapper goes by the name Mystikal. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center) BOOKED: Michael Lawrence Tyler, 46, of Prairieville, La., one count of first-degree rape. The rapper goes by the name Mystikal. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)
Averweone Holman, 26, of Harker Heights, Texas, faces a charge of first-degree rape. He is being held in the Bell County jail in Belton, Texas. (Source: Bell County, Texas, jail) Averweone Holman, 26, of Harker Heights, Texas, faces a charge of first-degree rape. He is being held in the Bell County jail in Belton, Texas. (Source: Bell County, Texas, jail)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A third person is now behind bars, reportedly in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving Louisiana native and rapper Mystikal.

According to Caddo Correctional Center booking records, 42-year-old Tenichia Wafford was booked Monday evening, facing a charge of accessory after the fact of first-degree rape.

Wafford, a Harker Heights resident, is suspected of trying to convince the assault victim to drop the charges against Mystikal and Averweone Holman.

KSLA News 12 was at CCC when Michael Tyler, also known as Mystikal, turned himself in Monday afternoon.

He's charged with first-degree rape following an alleged sexual assault at a casino in downtown Shreveport from October 2016.

Averweone Holman, also of Harker Heights, TX, was arrested by U.S. marshals in Killeen, Texas Friday, also charged with first-degree rape in connection with the case. He remains in the Bell County jail in Belton, Texas.

Mystikal is known for his work with rapper Master P (Percy Miller) and his Top 20 hits "Shake Ya Ass/Shake It Fast" and "Danger (Been So Long)," both of which were released in 2000.

In 2003, he pleaded guilty to sexual battery and extortion charges. Upon his release in January 2010, he faced five years on probation and was required to register as a sex offender in Louisiana.

