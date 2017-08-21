Texarkana students already awaiting the 2023 solar eclipse

"I believe I can fly. ... I am flying."

This was not your average field trip.

Students at Edward D. Trice Renaissance Elementary Magnet School were taking in the sights as they witnessed the solar eclipse Monday in Texarkana, Ark.

From 11 in the morning to just after 1 in the afternoon, they watched as the moon passed in front of the sun - something it hasn't done since 1979.

"It is the first time in 99 years that we've had an eclipse that could be seen in the entire United States," said Dilbert Downy, a professor in Texarkana.

While some people were scrambling to find shades, school officials say they were prepared.

They had ordered 1,000 pairs for students and parents alike.

"We started planning for it this summer, just kind of talking about it," an assistant vice principal said.

"Some of our teachers were very enthusiastic about getting it off the ground. So we just kind of rolled with it."

A sun spotter was set up for those who didn't have the proper glasses. It helps see what the sun looks like without wearing the glasses.

"It makes the sun a little bit darker. And it's actually perfect for viewing this sort of things where you again want to filter out that bright light. And it makes a spot that I would say is about 4 inches across."

The students say they already are awaiting the next one - in 2023.

