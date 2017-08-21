2-year-old boy's mother faces charge of child desertion

BOOKED: Celeste Marie Wilson, 36, of Shreveport, one count of child desertion (Source: Bossier City police)

A charge of child desertion has been filed against the mother of a 2-year-old who was believed to have gone missing.

And no charge will be filed against the Shreveport man police wanted to question in connection with the boy's disappearance, authorities said.

Celeste Marie Wilson, 36, also of Shreveport, told Bossier City police that she and her boyfriend, 25-year old Benjamin Adam Ashcraft, brought her 2-year-old son Gage Walker Roe along when they went to Horseshoe Casino early Sunday morning.

Ashcraft stayed with the boy in Wilson's SUV while the woman was in the casino.

The two left the parking garage before Wilson returned.

A few hours later, the SUV was found at Interstate 20 at Hearne Avenue in Shreveport.

The boy and Ashcraft were not there.

Later Sunday, the child was found unharmed.

It was not until early Monday morning that detectives were able to locate and question Ashcraft.

He told authorities he left with the child in Wilson’s vehicle so he could find a WiFi hotspot to instant message her since he has no service with a cellphone provider.

Ashcraft messaged Wilson, who agreed to meet him in front of Horseshoe Casino to get her son.

Police say she never showed up.

Ashcraft then took Wilson’s son to a home in Shreveport where an acquaintance agreed to take the boy to her home in Princeton and watch after him until Wilson could be contacted.

Ashcraft later abandoned Wilson's SUV at I-20 at Hearne due to a mechanical problem.

Wilson was booked into Bossier City Jail.

