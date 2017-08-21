WATCH NOW: Trump addresses nation about Afghanistan policy - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Trump addresses nation about Afghanistan policy

Signs point in the direction of President Donald Trump continuing the U.S. commitment in Afghanistan.

Details about his updated Afghanistan policy are expected to be unveiled when he addresses the nation Monday.

The address at 8 p.m. Central will be aired on KSLA News 12 and live streamed here and on KSLA News 12's apps.

