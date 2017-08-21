School unofficially sets record for largest astronomy class

An ArkLaTex school's eclipse-viewing party turned out to be one for the record books.
University Elementary unofficially broke the world record for the largest astronomy lesson.
The record was set Feb. 28, 2015, in Australia with 1,108 people attending a 30-minute lesson.
Monday's goal: 1,109.
University Elementary shattered that with 1,334 in attendance.
The school now must send off the required paperwork before Guinness World Records can confirm the new record.
Here's how University Elementary's effort played out:
The 'stage' is set, University Elementary in Shreveport, La is attempting to set a new world record for the largest astronomy class #HeyKSLA pic.twitter.com/s0nK0ISRxe— Marie Waxel (@mariewaxel) August 21, 2017
#HeyKSLA #SolarEclipse2017 University Elem students hoping to break ??record for largest astronomy lesson! pic.twitter.com/7dev79zMRc— Marie Waxel (@mariewaxel) August 21, 2017
These University Elementary students are pumped! #HeyKSLA #SolarEclipse2017 hoping to break ??record for largest astronomy lesson! pic.twitter.com/gutIo3eQDN— Marie Waxel (@mariewaxel) August 21, 2017
University Elem has surpassed the #'s needed for the ?? record...the lesson with Science Teacher Mr. Charles Moser is starting now! ?? pic.twitter.com/h5rRY9oVMa— Marie Waxel (@mariewaxel) August 21, 2017
Clock on the attempt to start the world's largest astronomy lesson has officially started at University Elem in Shreveport! pic.twitter.com/GaKxyOUyCT— Marie Waxel (@mariewaxel) August 21, 2017
World record attempt for the world's largest astronomy lesson at University Elem! #HeyKSLA pic.twitter.com/VKqa5b7GMV— Marie Waxel (@mariewaxel) August 21, 2017
Unofficial total for today's 30 min astronomy lesson 1,334! They smashed the record & will send off documents to be verified! ??????#HeyKSLA pic.twitter.com/JakbhMEtR6— Marie Waxel (@mariewaxel) August 21, 2017
Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.
If it's positive or otherwise uplifting news, you'll find it right here.More >>
If it's positive or otherwise uplifting news, you'll find it right here.More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.More >>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.More >>
This afternoon on America's roller coast, one of the coolest pictures of the 2017 solar eclipse was snapped at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.More >>
This afternoon on America's roller coast, one of the coolest pictures of the 2017 solar eclipse was snapped at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.More >>