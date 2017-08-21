School unofficially sets record for largest astronomy class - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

School unofficially sets record for largest astronomy class

By Marie Waxel, Anchor/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

An ArkLaTex school's eclipse-viewing party turned out to be one for the record books.

University Elementary unofficially broke the world record for the largest astronomy lesson. 

The record was set Feb. 28, 2015, in Australia with 1,108 people attending a 30-minute lesson. 

Monday's goal: 1,109. 

University Elementary shattered that  with 1,334 in attendance. 

The school now must send off the required paperwork before Guinness World Records can confirm the new record. 

Here's how University Elementary's effort played out:

