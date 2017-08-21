Thirty KCS railway cars derailed just before 1 a.m. July 22, spilling coal on and near Louisiana Highway 1 in Vivian. (Source: KSLA News 12)

LA 2 closure extended in wake of Vivian train derailment

Louisiana Highway 2 in Vivian will remain closed through Friday evening to allow more time for repair work in the wake of Saturday's train derailment.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation closed the section of highway over the Kansas City Southern railway tracks in Vivian until about noon Thursday after 30 train cars derailed just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

That spilled coal on and near Louisiana Highway 1, forcing the temporary closure of that roadway. It has since reopened.

A boil advisory also was issued for several Vivian water customers.

LA 1 has since reopened; and the boil advisory has been lifted.

