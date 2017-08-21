Man wounded in shooting in Shreveport

Shreveport police investigate a shooting the afternoon of Aug. 21 in the 2500 block of Highland Avenue that sent one person to a hospital. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday in Shreveport.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 5:02 p.m.

The shooting happened in an alley between Highland Avenue and Robinson Place, police said.

The wounded man's condition is not immediately known.

Authorities have released no further details about the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

