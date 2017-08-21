Uber moving into Texarkana

The ride-sharing service Uber is expected to soon launch in Texarkana.

The company could announce a starting date during a launch announcement possibly sometime next week, a spokesman said.

Uber is taking applications for drivers in the area.

The company is offering in-person support to prospective drivers between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. this week at the Sprint store in the 3700 block of Mall Drive in Texarkana, Texas.

