Rapper Mystikal, accused of rape, surrenders to authorities

Averweone Holman, 26, of Harker Heights, Texas, faces a charge of first-degree rape. He is being held in the Bell County jail in Belton, Texas. (Source: Bell County, Texas, jail)

BOOKED: Michael Lawrence Tyler, 46, of Prairieville, La., one count of first-degree rape. The rapper goes by the name Mystikal. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)

Michael Lawrence Tyler, a 46-year-old New Orleans-based rapper who goes by the name Mystikal, was booked Aug. 21 into Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of first-degree rape. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

A New Orleans-based rapper who is wanted in connection with an assault surrendered to authorities Monday afternoon in Shreveport.

KSLA News 12's cameras were the only ones there when 46-year-old Michael Lawrence Tyler, who goes by the name Mystikal, turned himself in at 3:18 p.m. at Caddo Correctional Center.

Authorities had a warrant to arrest Tyler, of Prairieville, on a charge of first-degree rape.

He is one of three people wanted in connection with an assault Oct. 22 at a casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway in downtown Shreveport.

At the time, the rapper was in Shreveport-Bossier City for the "Legends of Southern Hip-Hop" concert.

Investigators reportedly collected evidence at the scene matching Tyler and 26-year-old Averweone Holman, the latter of whom celebrated his birthday that date.

Warrants were secured for each's arrest with bond set at $2 million.

U.S. marshals arrested Holman, of Harker Heights, Texas, on Aug. 18 in Killeen, Texas. He remains in the Bell County jail in Belton, Texas.

Shreveport police still are looking for 42-year-old Tenichia Wafford in connection with the assault.

Wafford, who also is a Harker Heights resident, is suspected of trying to convince the assault victim to drop the charges against Mystikal and Holman.

Investigators say Wafford faces a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree rape. Her bond is set at $200,000.

Mystikal is known for his work with rapper Master P (Percy Miller) and his Top 20 hits "Shake Ya Ass/Shake It Fast" and "Danger (Been So Long)," both of which were released in 2000.

In 2003, he pleaded guilty to sexual battery and extortion charges. Upon his release in January 2010, he faced five years on probation and was required to register as a sex offender in Louisiana.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

