Shreveport officials to unveil proposed sports arena, mixed-use development

Shreveport city leaders will take the next step discussing plans for an arena for an NBA g-league team next week.

Shreveport city leaders will take the next step discussing plans for an arena for an NBA g-league team next week.

According to a source with knowledge of the discussions, Shreveport is now considered a finalist to be the home city of the New Orleans Pelicans' affiliate for the NBA's development league.

According to a source with knowledge of the discussions, Shreveport is now considered a finalist to be the home city of the New Orleans Pelicans' affiliate for the NBA's development league.

Shreveport City Leaders are asking different government entities and other groups for their support in their intention to bring the team to the city. (Source: NBA.com)

Shreveport City Leaders are asking different government entities and other groups for their support in their intention to bring the team to the city. (Source: NBA.com)

Administrators with the city of Shreveport will unveil the proposed Shreveport Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Mayor Ollie Tyler will release the details of a more than $100 million mixed-use development expected to be along the Cross-Bayou Corridor at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The partnership is expected to solidify the efforts of the city to bring the NBA New Orleans Pelicans’ G-League Team to Shreveport.

“This is a great opportunity for the City of Shreveport and the entire region to provide a significant economic driver in job creation as well as a family-friendly venue for our citizens. This development will also attract visitors from across the state, region, and nation because Shreveport will become a destination instead of a just a place to visit,” said Mayor Tyler.

The City Council will consider legislation for introduction at its Tuesday’s meeting that will take the next necessary steps to begin the process of securing funds for the Sports Complex.

This step is only procedural and does not dedicate any funds at this time. However, City Council approval will be needed prior to utilizing any funds once there is a formal agreement with both the Pelicans and its other private partners.

This effort is part of the Mayor’s vision to generate jobs, improve Shreveport's economy, decrease crime and provide a better quality of life for each citizen.

The G-League is the NBA's premier developmental league affiliate.

Shreveport was one of 11 cities originally selected to be a possible site for the d-league of the team. The city is now believed to be one of two, with the other city being Pensacola, FL.

Mayor Tyler is proposing a new downtown sports complex that will not only be home to the NBA G-League team but also provide a mid-sized sports event center (3,200 seats) for year-round activity.

That activity could include local, state and regional basketball, volleyball, tennis, gymnastics, boxing, cheer competitions, and lacrosse tournaments.

The decision for this type of multi-use sports complex was based on information and research of other successful mid-sized NBA G-League cities.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.