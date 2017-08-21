Infant found under overpass; kidnapping suspect arrested

Reunited: 2-month-old Elijah Thomas, found under an I-20 overpass in Minden early Monday morning, is back in the arms of his mother Shameisha Thomas as Officer Donald Bryce, who found the baby, looks on. (Source: Doug Warner/KSLA News 12)

Relief: Officers feared the worst had happened to the infant, who was found wrapped in a blanket and asleep. (Source: Tim Morris)

A 2-month-old boy was found beneath a I-20 overpass at the Sibley Exit (47) around 3 a.m. Monday after a brief but frantic search. (Source: Tim Morris)

A man is accused of abducting a 2-month-old boy then abandoning the child on a ledge of an overpass along Interstate 20 in Minden.

And 25-year-old Kyshaun Wilson says God told him to do it.

Wilson now is being held in the Webster Parish Jail in Minden on a charge of aggravated kidnapping after being apprehended by Shreveport police.

He is not a blood relative of the baby but is known to the child's family, Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper said.

Minden police began searching for baby Elijah, who was believed to have been kidnapped and feared dead, after the child and Wilson were discovered missing about 3:30 a.m. Monday.

It was a call from a homeless man that led the baby's safe return, Cropper said.

The infant last was seen at the child's home in Minden sometime after midnight Sunday.

Wilson had taken him into the kitchen for a bottle because the boy was crying.

At some point, Cropper said, Wilson walked out the door with the baby and apparently headed down U.S. Highway 371 on foot toward I-20.

From what investigators have pieced together, Wilson left the child beneath the I-20 overpass at Exit 47 at Sibley about 3 a.m. and hitched a ride to Shreveport.

After arriving at Sam's Town in Shreveport, Wilson allegedly told a homeless man what he had done.

The homeless man called Shreveport police, who contacted Wilson.

He initially denied knowing anything about the missing infant but eventually provided information that helped Minden police home in on the baby's location, the police chief said.

Officers had already been searching in Minden.

The search became more frantic when Wilson reportedly indicated he had done something bad.

"We were scared we were going to find the baby deceased," Cropper said.

The precarious spot where the infant was found beneath the overpass by one of the officers around 7 a.m. was no less frightening.

"Scariest thing about it if he were able to roll off that ledge, he would have hit that concrete retaining ledge and probably would have rolled right out into the interstate," Cropper said.

The baby boy was wrapped in a blanket, sleeping.

Cropper said the child suffered only minor abrasions. He was taken to Minden Medical Center to be checked out.

