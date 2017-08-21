Fire damages Queensborough home, displaces family

Shreveport firefighters are investigating a fire at a Queensborough house in the 3100 block of Expoition Avenue. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport family is displaced after their Queensborough home caught fire Monday morning.

The fire happened in the 3100 block of Exposition Avenue just before 7:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

A neighbor was seen banging on the windows making sure no one was inside.

The children who lived inside the home were at school and no one else was home at the time of the fire, according to firefighters on scene.

Firefighters say the fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

The house had heavy smoke damage and moderate smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

