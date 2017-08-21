Coroner IDs man found dead in W Shreveport driveway

Shreveport police are investigating the death of a person found dead in a car parked in a West Shreveport driveway Sunday afternoon.More >>
Shreveport police are investigating the death of a person found dead in a car parked in a West Shreveport driveway Sunday afternoon.More >>
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.More >>
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.More >>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.More >>
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.More >>
Learn more about the last several total solar eclipses in the U.S., 2017's total solar eclipse, and the total solar eclipses in the years to come.More >>
Learn more about the last several total solar eclipses in the U.S., 2017's total solar eclipse, and the total solar eclipses in the years to come.More >>
City officials sent a letter telling the woman there was a warrant out for her arrest because she owed $228.More >>
City officials sent a letter telling the woman there was a warrant out for her arrest because she owed $228.More >>
The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca, according to officials with U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs.More >>
The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca, according to officials with U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>