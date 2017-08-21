Coroner IDs man found dead in W Shreveport driveway

Shreveport police are investigating the death of a person found dead in a car parked in a West Shreveport driveway Sunday afternoon.

Shreveport police are investigating the death of a person found dead in a car parked in a West Shreveport driveway Sunday afternoon.

Police say a homeowner came home around 1:30 p.m. and found an unfamiliar car in their driveway on Meriwether Road with an unresponsive person inside. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of the man found dead in the driveway of a West Shreveport home Sunday afternoon.

The victim, who was shot in the head, was identified as 32-year-old Demarquis Powell of Shreveport.

Police say a homeowner came home around 1:30 p.m. and found an unfamiliar car in their driveway on Meriwether Road with Powell inside.

Police and EMS crews were called and pronounced Powell dead on the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, August 21 at University Health.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.