House catches fire in Allendale

Fire crews responded to the 2000 block of Grover street just after 1 a.m. for a report of a house fire. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport firefighters are working to learn what caused a house fire in the Allendale neighborhood Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to the 2000 block of Grover Street just after 1 a.m.

The fire was under control in about five minutes and the home had heavy smoke damage and minor fire damage, according to firefighters on scene.

The house reportedly has utilities connected to it but firefighters say no one has lived there for months.

Neighbors say they hadn't seen any suspicious activity and that the landlord had been there maintaining the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

