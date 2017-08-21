The Spotlight - The Mama Football Clinic

The first total solar eclipse in the United States in nearly 40 years will track from coast-to-coast on Monday. We'll only see a partial eclipse here in the ArkLaTex, but it's still expected to put on a pretty good show.More >>
The first total solar eclipse in the United States in nearly 40 years will track from coast-to-coast on Monday. We'll only see a partial eclipse here in the ArkLaTex, but it's still expected to put on a pretty good show.More >>
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a one-vehicle crash that killed a Shreveport man Sunday afternoon.More >>
It's getting hard to find special glasses needed to watch Monday's eclipse.More >>
Shreveport police are investigating the death of a person found dead in a car parked in a West Shreveport driveway Sunday afternoon.More >>
A 2-year-old boy has been found, but police are still looking the man he disappeared with from outside a Bossier city casino early Sunday morning.More >>
Shreveport police are investigating after three men were shot Sunday morning in the city's Mooretown neighborhood.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Transportation says Castor Creek Road in Bienville Parish will be closed at 7:00 a.m. Monday. Anyone driving, biking or walking near the area is asked to be careful.More >>
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office says human remains found almost two months ago in Shreveport have been identified as a missing Bossier City man. According to the coroner's office, the remains of 33-year-old David Brett Becton were found June 25 on the second floor of an abandoned home in the 400 block of Davis Street, just south of downtown Shreveport. The remains were identified by the FACES Lab at LSU Baton Rouge. Becton was last seen February 26 at the downtow...More >>
There's only one day left of Geek'd Con 2017 left, and organizers are calling it a big success so far.More >>
The Sabine Parish Coroner has released the identity of a man shot to death when answering the door.More >>