The Spotlight - The Mama Football Clinic

On August 19th the Texas High football program invited the mothers and grandmothers to the practice facility to experience what high school football players do to get ready for the season.



Gerry Stanford is the new head coach at Texas High in Texarkana and he says it's important to build strong young men.

"This moms clinic is when we kind of bring the moms and just really women who impact my football team. It's all about community, it's all about pouring into young men," said Coach Gerry Stanford.





