Shreveport man killed in wreck on Jefferson Paige Rd.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a one-vehicle crash that killed a Shreveport man Sunday afternoon.

According to CPSO, 56-year-old Bobby Glenn Morris was heading west on Jefferson Paige Road just past Jolly Napier just after 5 p.m. when his truck left the road, struck a ditch and flipped several times.

Investigators say Morris was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was thrown from his truck.

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Sgt. Mike Vaitkus said it appeared that Morris was traveling at high rate of speed when the crash occurred.



