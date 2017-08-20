Viewing glasses hard to find on eve of solar eclipse

Find out if clouds will be a problem on Monday while viewing the solar eclipse!

Here's a look at the solar eclipse forecast in the ArkLaTex

Millions of eclipse watchers are converging on a narrow corridor stretching from Oregon to South Carolina to watch the moon blot out the sun Monday.

Eclipse eve: Millions converge across US to see sun go dark

Over the last several weeks, we've reported on the increasing challenge of actually finding any more eclipse glasses to buy for Monday's big event.

Every single store we called, large and small, was sold out. Luckily, the very first store we visited on this Sunday still had a very limited supply.

It was King Hardware and Gifts, a locally owned and operated store on Line Avenue in Shreveport.

It was only because of the owner's sheer persistence in checking for online supplies of eclipse glasses.

Owner Nick McElhatten told us he sold 600 glasses Saturday after a last-minute shipment arrived over the weekend and had a final 60 for sale when his doors opened Sunday.

"I never would have thought it. I didn't, I didn't obviously think about it months ago to even have them in the store before," added McElhatten.

And it was all smiles as his customers doled out some cash to make sure they'll have a view of history. It also ended their long search.

"I've been looking for them for the last, probably, three weeks," said King Hardware customer Weber Hill.

There's also a silver lining for those still looking for those protective glasses. Several businesses are also getting in on the fun.

That includes Twisted Root Burger Company. It's throwing an eclipse watch party Monday on Airline Drive in Bossier City.

The Remington Hotel in downtown Shreveport is throwing a rooftop party. In both cases, they'll be handing out free glasses while supplies last.

Those businesses won't be alone. Eight different branches of Shreve Memorial Library will have watch parties of their own.

Those branches include the ones at Broadmoor, David Raines, Gilliam, Hosston, North Shreveport, Means, Mooringsport and West Shreveport on Pines Road in Shreveport.

Free glasses will be given out at those locations, again, while supplies last.

