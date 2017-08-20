Police investigating body found in W. Shreveport driveway

Police say a homeowner came home around 1:30 p.m. and found an unfamiliar car in their driveway on Meriwether Road with an unresponsive person inside. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating after a person was found dead in a car parked in a West Shreveport driveway Sunday afternoon.

Police and EMS crews were called and determined the person was deceased.

The name of the person found dead has not been released.

Police have not said whether there are signs indicating the cause of death, but they say are treating this as a suspicious death at this point in the investigation.

No other information has been released.

