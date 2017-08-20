Missing 2-year-old boy found, person of interest still sought in disappearance

A 2-year-old boy has been found, but police are still looking the man he disappeared with from outside a Bossier city casino early Sunday morning.

Police have not said where Gage Walker Roe was found, but they say he was unharmed. Detectives are still attempting to make contact with 25-year-old Benjamin Adam Ashcraft.

Police say Ashcraft is the boyfriend of the child's mother, and that she took the child with them to the Horseshoe Casino early Sunday morning.

According to police, the child's mother went into the casino while Ashcraft stayed with the child in an SUV parked in the parking garage.

Police say the SUV was gone when the child's mother came back from the casino.

The SUV was reportedly found abandoned in Shreveport a few hours later at the intersection of Hearne Avenue and I-20.

Anyone who has seen Ashcraft is asked to call detectives at 318-741-8665.

