SPD investigating after two shot in Mooretown neighborhood

Police say a shooting happened in the same area Saturday. (Source: Scott Pace, KSLA News 12)

Police say one person was shot multiple times, the other was grazed. (Source: Scott Pace, KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that injured two people. (Source: Scott Pace, KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating after at least two people were shot Sunday morning.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Murvon Street in the city's Mooretown neighborhood.

Police say one person was shot multiple times, the other was reportedly grazed.

According to police, another shooting happened in the same area Saturday.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.