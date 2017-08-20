SPD investigating after three shot in Mooretown neighborhood

Police say a shooting happened in the same area Saturday. (Source: Scott Pace, KSLA News 12)

Police say one person was shot multiple times, the other was grazed. (Source: Scott Pace, KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that injured two people. (Source: Scott Pace, KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating after three men were shot Sunday morning in the city's Mooretown neighborhood.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Murvon Street.

Officers reportedly found a man who was shot in his leg. He is expected to survive.

While investigating, police say a car tried to leave the scene of the shooting.

Officers followed the car until it stopped at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Illinois Avenue.

The driver reportedly told police that a passenger in the car was shot multiple times on Murvon Street.

Police say the passenger's injuries were serious, but not life threatening.

According to police, a third victim from the same shooting arrived at the hospital.

Investigators believe the shots came from black Toyota Camry that was seen traveling down Murvon Street. The car reportedly slowed down outside a home and fired multiple shots.

Two men were reportedly seen in the car, but their heads were covered up.

Police say another shooting happened in the same area Saturday. Investigators have not determined if the two shootings are related.

