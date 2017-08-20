Bienville Parish road closure scheduled for bridge replacement

The Louisiana Department of Transportation says Castor Creek Road in Bienville Parish will be closed at 7:00 a.m. Monday.

According to DOTD, the road will be closed at the Castor Creek Road Bridge over Castor Creek, less than a mile east of LA 507 and 3 miles west of LA 153.

DOTD officials say the road will be closed for about three months to replace the bridge.

Only local traffic will have access from east or west of the bridge site, DOTD says.

Anyone driving, biking or walking near the area is asked to be careful.

