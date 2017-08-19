Here's a look at the solar eclipse forecast in the ArkLaTex

The first total solar eclipse in the United States in nearly 40 years will track from coast-to-coast on Monday.

For just a few minutes in a narrow strip from Oregon to South Carolina, the moon will totally cover the disk of the sun turning a bright afternoon into the darkest day for some.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun and casts a shadow across the surface of the Earth. When the moon only covers a portion of the sun it's known as a partial solar eclipse.

Even though the Sun is about 400 times bigger than the moon, they appear the same size because the distance between the sun and the earth is about 400 times larger than the distance between the moon and the earth.

Unfortunately, the path of totality will be north of the ArkLaTex, so only a partial solar eclipse will be seen.

This is still going to be a spectacular astronomical event, though. Depending on the exact location, the moon will cover up between 75-85% of the sun during the peak of the eclipse.

Here in the ArkLaTex, the eclipse will begin just before noon, peak just before 1:20 p.m. and end just before 3:00 p.m. on Monday. A list of the exact start and peak times for several cities in the ArkLaTex can be seen further below.

One of the biggest concerns when viewing an astronomical event like this is cloud coverage. Unfortunately, the skies will not be crystal, but cloudy skies are not in the forecast either.

Right now, cloud coverage across the ArkLaTex will be between 40-60%, so at times clouds could obstruct some people's views, while others will have a great view of the eclipse.

Most of the forecast models are showing good visibility across the area around the peak of the eclipse.

Even though some clouds will be around during the eclipse, rain is not going to be a major factor. A stray shower can't be ruled out, but most people will not need their rain gear to view it. Rain chances during the eclipse will be between 10-20 percent.

Temperatures wise, it's going to be hot. At the start of the eclipse, most places will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

At the peak of the eclipse, temperatures will be in the low 90s. Keep in mind, heat indices will be between 100 and 105 degrees. People who plan to watch the entire eclipse should have water with them, especially if they are going to be outside the entire time.

If clouds are a big problem on Monday, no one should sweat it. Another total solar eclipse will occur in 2024.

This one should be even better than this year's because the path of totality will run through the northwestern corner of the ArkLaTex.

