TRAFFIC ALERT: I-30 eastbound in Miller County at standstill after wreck

Traffic on Interstate 30 is stalled after a crash with two tractor-trailers crashed just outside Texarkana.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. on Saturday near mile marker 8 in Miller County, according to Arkansas State Police.

A yellow tractor-trailer slammed into an orange trailer on eastbound Interstate 30.

Traffic is at a complete stop, according to a tweet from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

No word on injuries or charges.

