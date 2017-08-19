Organizers call Geek'd Con 2017 the biggest and best yet

Geek'd Con 2017 is underway this weekend at the Shreveport Convention Center Downtown. (Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA)

Organizers of Geek'd Con 2017 in Shreveport are calling this 3 day event a big success so far, with one day left to go. They describe it as an event 'by geeks for geeks' to celebrate fantasy in all its guises.

It's all happening this weekend at the Shreveport Convention Center downtown. Organizers also tell us they expect to see more visitors than ever before and have another big economic impact on the area.

Call it a celebration of fantasy with everything from celebrity guests to costumes and comics and everything in between.

Geek'd Con 2017 in Shreveport is the brain-child of Greg Atoms.

"All these people have something in common. And the mission from the start has been to get everybody to understand they're a little geeky," said Atoms.

People dressing up and then acting the part of their favorite character is called cosplay, with everything from Star Wars characters to a giant Orc from World of Warcraft.

Karl Knotts of Benton told us he spent 600 hours, or about 5 months, creating the giant of a costume.

"I was pretty supportive of it. I have seen other people do it and knew that he had the ability. So I said, 'go for it,'" added Karl's wife Devon.

And cosplay, among other attractions at Geek'd Con translates into cash; An estimated $1.4 million economic impact for the area. That's the figure they cite from a recent study from the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and tourist Bureau.

Organizers also told us the event gets bigger and better every year, with 10 visitors in 2015 and more than 15 thousand last year. they're hoping to surpass that figure with this year's event.

In all, Geek'd Con 2017 has attracted more than a hundred vendors from the region.

"I sell pop culture t-shirts," said Texas-based T-shirt vendor Matthew Acuff. And he said so far business is good.

As for his favorite shirt: "I'm a 45-year-old male. I love Star Wars," laughed Acuff.

And one young visitor won't soon forget the wildest thing he remembers seeing. "There was a gigantic like, Orc?!" smiled 10-year-old Lucas Grosse.

In case you's wondering, we didn't tell Grosse that the giant orc he saw is really Karl Knotts from Benton. After all, the whole fun of this adventure is getting lost in it, a bit.

Geek'd Con 2017 at the Shreveport Convention Center continues Sunday, August 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m..

