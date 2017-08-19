Demons run through Preseason Scrimmage

The Sabine Parish Coroner has released the identity of a man shot to death when answering the door.More >>
A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for most of the ArkLaTex through 7PM Sunday. Max heat index values will range from 105-109 degrees.More >>
Workers inside the Shreveport Aquarium began filling tanks with water Saturday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say a Texas man has drowned while swimming in Broken Bow Lake in southeastern Oklahoma.More >>
Shreveport Police are searching for New Orleans based rapper Mystikal and another woman after arresting one man after an alleged sexual assault.More >>
The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a woman who has not been seen since February 28. Anyone who knows where Hunter is can call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or Detective Karam 318-673-7020.More >>
Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a theft and an attempted theft of two boat launch pay stations. Anyone with information about the theft and the attempted theft at the boat launches is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.More >>
The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday. Anyone who knows where Green is can call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or Detective Karam at 318-673-7020.More >>
Bridging the gap between military and civilians, several chamber of commerce groups here in Northwest Louisiana are working to accomplish that goal.More >>
