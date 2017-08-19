Demons run through Preseason Scrimmage

Provided by NSU's Media Department

NATCHITOCHES – Last Saturday in the first scrimmage of preseason, the Northwestern State offense piled up passing yards. A week later, the Demons football team showed balance with a very productive running attack in a 75-snap scrimmage Saturday morning in Turpin Stadium.

Freshmen running backs Tyreik Campbell (11 carries, 90 yards) and Stadford Anderson (10-71, including a 38-yard touchdown on the opening series) led a rushing game that posted 254 yards on 41 carries.

In a blend of game scenarios during an 83-minute competition that wrapped up three weeks of preseason camp, the Demons also scored on a 26-yard Austyn Fendrick field goal and a 10-yard pass from Clay Holgorsen to Marquisian Chapman.

Returning after three days away due to his father’s funeral, head coach Jay Thomas was pleased with both sides of the ball.

“I was really anxious to get here to see how much progress the team has made,” he said. “I saw some really good things from our offense. Our backs and receivers made some really nice plays, the offensive line did a nice job of blocking, and after giving up the scoring drive to start the scrimmage, the defense fought back. I saw good things from them toward the end.”

Four quarterbacks combined for 171 yards passing on 20 of 34 aim without an interception. Redshirt freshman Kenny Sears went 10 of 13 for 99 yards while Holgorsen was 7 of 11 for 46 yards.

“We had a big week in the air last Saturday (posting 444 passing yards), and we established our run game today,” said senior quarterback J.D. Almond (2-7, 19 yards passing, but 30 yards rushing on three carries). “It was good to see some different guys make plays. We did very well up front, got a push, especially on third downs.”

Senior Bryson Bourque topped the receivers with 66 yards on six catches. He had two grabs, including a 25-yarder just before Anderson’s touchdown run, on the opening 80-yard, six-play drive led by Sears.

“Our twos marched it down and had a great drive to start the day,” said offensive coordinator Kyle Manley. “But then we put two balls on the ground, which we’ve been great all camp at not doing. We had some penalties we need to clean up. In red zone we went down and scored, and in the coming out drill at the end, we were two-for-two. So, some good, some bad. We’ve got two weeks to prepare and we can’t wait for Sept. 2.”

True freshman linebacker Isaiah Longino, a standout in camp, led all defenders with 5.5 tackles, while another true freshman linebacker, Jackson Carroll, made three as did junior college transfer Duke Danzler up front. Senior end Lyn Clark had two sacks among his three stops.

Defensive coordinator Brad Laird liked how his unit overcame a frustrating start.

“A great lesson learned today. We didn’t come out as focused as we could have been, and the offense took it down, converted on two third downs, and scored on the first series. I loved the way we responded,” he said. “That can happen on a Saturday. If it does, there’s a lot of football left to be played. The guys stepped it up, did a good job afterward. It’s a great teaching point for all of us.”

After an off day Sunday, the Demons shift to afternoon workouts Monday as classes begin on campus. With two weeks before the opening game at Louisiana Tech, Thomas was pleased with the team’s progress as he looked ahead toward Sept. 2.

“We’ve had a really good camp, very competitive. I have to tip my cap to our guys for their hard work, effort and attitude,” he said. “Now we’ll get into our normal routine as classes begin, and we’ll settle on our depth chart going into game week. Game planning has already started, and we’ll take a look at some things beginning in midweek. If we like it, we keep it, and if we don’t like it, we get rid of it.”

Scrimmage Statistics, Aug. 19

Scoring plays

Stadford Anderson 38 run (Eric Piccione kick)

Austyn Fendrick 26 field goal

Marquisian Chapman 10 pass from Clay Holgorsen (no kick)

Passing (20-34, 171 yards, 1 TD)

Kenny Sears 10-13, 99 yards; Clay Holgorsen 7-11, 46 yards, 1 TD; J.D. Almond 2-7, 19 yards; Kaleb Fletcher 1-3, 7 yards.

Receiving (20-171, 1 TD)

Bryson Bourque 6-66, Kwan Adkins 4-27, Marquisian Chapman 3-23, 1 TD; Tyreik Campell 3-21, Gavin Landry 2-18, Jaylen Watson 1-9, Xavier Bell 1-7.



Rushing (41-254, 1 TD)

Tyreik Campbell 11-90, Stadford Anderson 10-71, 1 TD; Jared West 10-53, J.D. Almond 3-30, Kaleb Fletcher 3-26, Clay Holgorsen 3-minus 8, Kenny Sears 1-minus 8.

Defensive Statistics

Isaiah Longino 5.5 tackles; Jackson Carroll 3 tackles; Duke Dantzler 3 tackles; Ian Edwards 3 tackles; Hayden Bourgeois 2.5 tackles; Darian Raymond 2.5 tackles; Chrishard Buhl 2 tackles; Lyn Clark 3 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble; Ricky Chatman 2 tackles; Peyton Guidry 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 PBU; Dannie Harmon 2 tackles, 1 sack Obinna Iheoma 2 tackles; Lionel Williams 2 tackles; Dylan Wilson 2 tackles; Landon King 1.5 tackles; Zak Krolczyk 1.5 tackles, 1 QBH; Khalil Sumlin 1.5 tackles; Austin Balthazor 1 tackle; Brice Borgeson 1 tackle; Rashaun Croney 1 tackle; Braylon Daigle 1 tackle, 1 tackle for loss; Cameron Heil 1 tackle; Tevyn Johnson 1 tackle; Ronald Marlbrough 1 tackle, 1 PBU; Desmond Prejean 1 tackle; Kevin Ratliff 1 tackle; Ronald Sims 1 tackle; Keldrick Ward 1 tackle; D’Ronne Littleton .5 tackles, 1 PBU; Nick Pierotti .5 tackles; Jalon Sangster .5 tackles; Dazarie Hall 1 PBU; Nick Forde 1 fumble recovery; Malik Sonnier 1 PBU