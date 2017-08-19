Registered sex offender shot to death when answering knock at door

The Sabine Parish Coroner has released the identity of a man shot to death when answering the door.

The body of 72-year-old Jerry Wayne Scott was found in the doorway at his home in the 1300 block of Matthews Lodge Road in Many on Saturday morning, according to Sabine Parish Assistant Coroner Ron Rivers.

Rivers said that Scott's body was found lying face up on the living room floor of his mobile home.

It is believed that Scott went to answer a knock at the front door of the home when an unknown gunman fired a single shot through the storm door.

The gunshot hit Scott in the upper chest, killing him instantly.

Investigators are treating the incident as a hate crime. Scott was a registered sex offender in the state of Louisiana. He was charged with simple kidnapping in 1981 and 1994. He was charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and sexual battery in 2004.

No motive has been established. No word on suspects.

An autopsy has been scheduled at University Health on Sunday morning to determine the exact cause of death.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.