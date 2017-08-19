SPD investigating gunfire in Stoner Hill

Shreveport police have blocked off a portion of the Stoner Hill neighborhood to investigate shots fired call on Saturday.

Officers first got the call just before 3:30 p.m. sending officers near the corner of Youree Drive and East Olive Street.

According to SPD spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, officers believe two sets of people were exchanging gunfire.

On scene, officers did spot one person armed with a rifle. That person fled and police are searching for that person.

SPD K9s are assisting in the search.

Willhite said that no injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made as of 3:30 p.m.

